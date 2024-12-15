Cody Ceci News: Offers assist in Saturday's loss

Ceci produced an assist, two hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Utah.

Ceci has a helper in two of the last three games. The 30-year-old defenseman is still on the top pairing alongside Jake Walman, and that prominent role has helped Ceci pick up a little offense this year. He's now at eight points, 36 shots on net, 37 hits, 62 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 33 appearances, serving mostly as a physical presence.