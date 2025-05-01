Cody Ceci News: Provides assist in loss

Ceci logged an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.

Ceci has a helper in three of six playoff outings so far while filling a top-four role as a shutdown defender. He's added five shots on net, 12 blocked shots, 11 hits and a minus-1 rating. Ceci's scoring output is never going to rank among the league's best, but he's been a reliable role player for the Stars in a tight first-round series.