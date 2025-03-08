Cody Ceci News: Registers assist

Ceci managed an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Ceci has two helpers and a plus-3 rating over four games in March. He helped out on a Jamie Benn tally in Saturday's contest. For the season, Ceci is up to 19 points, 67 shots on net, 119 blocked shots, 70 hits and a minus-6 rating over 66 appearances between the Sharks and the Stars. He continues to feature as a shutdown defender on the second pairing for Dallas.