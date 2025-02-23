Cody Ceci News: Slides assist Sunday

Ceci notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Ceci has two helpers over six games since he was dealt from the Sharks to the Stars. The 31-year-old has settled right into a top-four role, and while his ice time has dropped a bit with his new team, he's still playing key shutdown minutes. Overall, Ceci has 17 points, 66 shots on net, 107 blocked shots, 65 hits and a minus-9 rating through 60 outings this season.