Cody Ceci News: Still slumping after break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Ceci's point drought is up to 15 games after he was held scoreless in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Ceci last got on the scoresheet with a helper Jan. 7 versus the Sharks. The 32-year-old blueliner is still seeing steady playing time in a bottom-four role, though it's unclear if that's an area the Kings will be looking to upgrade ahead of the March 6 trade deadline. Ceci has just eight points with 43 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 23 hits and a minus-4 rating over 57 appearances in the first season of a four-year contract.

Cody Ceci
Los Angeles Kings
