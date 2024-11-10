Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cody Glass headshot

Cody Glass Injury: Dealing with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Glass was diagnosed with a concussion, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports Sunday.

Glass is on injured reserve after sustaining the injury in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Carolina. A timeline for his return is unclear, but the 25-year-old forward will miss at least two more games. Glass has four assists, 18 shots on goal and 10 hits through 14 appearances this season.

Cody Glass
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now