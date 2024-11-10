Cody Glass Injury: Dealing with concussion
Glass was diagnosed with a concussion, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports Sunday.
Glass is on injured reserve after sustaining the injury in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Carolina. A timeline for his return is unclear, but the 25-year-old forward will miss at least two more games. Glass has four assists, 18 shots on goal and 10 hits through 14 appearances this season.
