Cody Glass Injury: Leaves game due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Glass (illness) won't return to Friday's game versus the Oilers.

Glass didn't play after the second period, ending with one shot on goal, one hit and a minus-1 rating over 10:40 of ice time. He has three assists through nine contests in a bottom-six role this season, but his ice time has been trending up recently. If Glass can't play Saturday in Vancouver, Valtteri Puustinen is the extra healthy forward on the Penguins' roster and would likely draw in on the fourth line.

Cody Glass
Pittsburgh Penguins
