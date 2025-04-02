Cody Glass Injury: Might be available for Saturday

Glass (lower body) might be an option to return Saturday versus the Rangers, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site on Wednesday.

Even if Glass isn't able to play against New York, he does seem to at least be close to returning. The 26-year-old has six goals and 21 points in 59 outings between Pittsburgh and New Jersey in 2024-25. He's likely to serve in a middle-six capacity once he's ready to play.