Cody Glass Injury: Undergoing evaluation

Glass is being checked for an undisclosed injury, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports Wednesday.

Glass is currently mired in a seven-game pointless streak in addition to his 16-game goal drought dating back to Dec. 10 versus Colorado. If the winger were to miss out on Friday's matchup with Buffalo, Philip Tomasino figures to be elevated to a second-line role while Jesse Puljujarvi will likely be called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton if needed.