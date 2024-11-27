Cody Glass Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Glass (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Canucks, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Glass remains on injured reserve, but head coach Mike Sullivan indicated Tuesday that the 25-year-old is now considered day-to-day. He'll officially be forced to miss at least one more game due to his concussion, and his next chance to return will be Friday against the Bruins.