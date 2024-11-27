Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cody Glass headshot

Cody Glass Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Glass (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Canucks, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Glass remains on injured reserve, but head coach Mike Sullivan indicated Tuesday that the 25-year-old is now considered day-to-day. He'll officially be forced to miss at least one more game due to his concussion, and his next chance to return will be Friday against the Bruins.

Cody Glass
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now