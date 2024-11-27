Cody Glass Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Glass (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Canucks, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
Glass remains on injured reserve, but head coach Mike Sullivan indicated Tuesday that the 25-year-old is now considered day-to-day. He'll officially be forced to miss at least one more game due to his concussion, and his next chance to return will be Friday against the Bruins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now