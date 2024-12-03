Cody Glass News: Activated off injured reserve
Glass (concussion) was taken off injured reserve Tuesday.
A previous report indicated that Glass wasn't ready to play Tuesday, so while he may be medically cleared, he shouldn't be expected back in the lineup. There is plenty of competition for forward spots right now, especially after the team added Philip Tomasino from Nashville on Nov. 25. Whenever Glass does get into the lineup, he figures to slide into a bottom-six role.
