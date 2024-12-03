Fantasy Hockey
Cody Glass headshot

Cody Glass News: Activated off injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Glass (concussion) was taken off injured reserve Tuesday.

A previous report indicated that Glass wasn't ready to play Tuesday, so while he may be medically cleared, he shouldn't be expected back in the lineup. There is plenty of competition for forward spots right now, especially after the team added Philip Tomasino from Nashville on Nov. 25. Whenever Glass does get into the lineup, he figures to slide into a bottom-six role.

Cody Glass
Pittsburgh Penguins
