Cody Glass News: Adds insurance tally

Glass scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Glass restored a three-goal lead for the Penguins just a few minutes after Adrian Kempe put the Kings on the board. The 25-year-old Glass has three points over his last three outings after producing just two assists across the prior 15 contests. Overall, the forward has 12 points over 36 outings in 2024-25, roughly in line with the 13 points he put up over 41 games with Nashville in 2023-24. Glass has added 49 shots on net, 32 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating this season.