Cody Glass News: Assists in consecutive games

Glass produced an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Glass briefly left the game in the second period but was back for the start of the third. The 25-year-old forward earned an assist for the second straight game when he set up the first of Drew O'Connor's two goals in the contest. Glass is likely to remain in the bottom six, so he doesn't carry a ton of fantasy value, but he can be streamed when his offense is clicking. He's at nine points, 37 shots on net, 16 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 26 appearances.