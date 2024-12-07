Fantasy Hockey
Cody Glass headshot

Cody Glass News: First point since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Glass notched an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Glass returned to the lineup in a fourth-line role Friday after being activated from injured reserve Tuesday. The 25-year-old center now has five helpers, 18 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-7 rating over 15 contests. He should be able to stick in the lineup regularly moving forward, though he may occasionally sit out for Matt Nieto or Jesse Puljujarvi.

