Cody Glass News: First point since return

Glass notched an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Glass returned to the lineup in a fourth-line role Friday after being activated from injured reserve Tuesday. The 25-year-old center now has five helpers, 18 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-7 rating over 15 contests. He should be able to stick in the lineup regularly moving forward, though he may occasionally sit out for Matt Nieto or Jesse Puljujarvi.