Cody Glass News: Gets goal in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Glass scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Glass ended an eight-game goal drought with the tally. He had just one assist in that span. The 26-year-old has filled a third-line role lately, and his limited ice time makes it tough to rely on him for steady offense. He's put together a decent campaign with 14 goals, 20 points, 84 shots on net, 33 hits, 28 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 49 appearances. That's fine production for his role, but it's not really enough to move the needle in most fantasy formats.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Glass
