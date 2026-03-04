Cody Glass News: Gets goal in Tuesday's win
Glass scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.
Glass ended an eight-game goal drought with the tally. He had just one assist in that span. The 26-year-old has filled a third-line role lately, and his limited ice time makes it tough to rely on him for steady offense. He's put together a decent campaign with 14 goals, 20 points, 84 shots on net, 33 hits, 28 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 49 appearances. That's fine production for his role, but it's not really enough to move the needle in most fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Glass See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch’s Hockey: Alternate Universe Rules & Fantasy Waiver Picks37 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades38 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 2173 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 1480 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Expect the Unexpected128 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Glass See More