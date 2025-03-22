Cody Glass News: Grabs helper in loss

Glass logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Glass has two goals and four helpers over seven contests with the Devils. He helped out on an Erik Haula tally late in Saturday's loss. Glass has a total of 21 points, 84 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-3 rating over 58 appearances this season. He's seen more ice time with the Devils while featuring in their middle six than he did with the Penguins, which has likely helped him sustain a higher level of offense.