Cody Glass News: In action versus Canes

Glass (lower body) will suit up for Game 2 against Carolina on Tuesday.

Glass will remain in the lineup after being forced to exit Game 1 on Sunday after just 9:04 of ice time. The 26-year-old center is currently mired in an 11-game goal drought during which he has registered three assists, nine shots and nine hits. With Glass back in action, he figures to slot into the third-line center role, which will keep Curtis Lazar in the press box as a healthy scratch.