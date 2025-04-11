Cody Glass News: Logs assist in loss

Glass notched an assist and two PIM in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

This was Glass's first point in three games back after missing four contests due to a lower-body injury. He got on the scoresheet against his former team -- the Penguins traded him to the Devils at the deadline. The 26-year-old has 22 points over 62 outings this season, including seven points in 11 contests with the Devils since the trade. He's settled into a third-line role for his new team.