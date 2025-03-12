Cody Glass News: Pockets two helpers Tuesday

Glass notched two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 25-year-old center has had a quick start to his Devils tenure, racking up a goal and three points in his first two games with his new club. Glass has never lived up to his billing as the sixth overall pick in the 2017 Draft, but skating on a line with Jesper Bratt might help unlock some of that untapped potential.