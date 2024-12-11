Cody Glass News: Pots goal in loss

Glass scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Glass has a goal and an assist over three games since he returned from a concussion. The 25-year-old forward is up to six points, 22 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-8 rating through 17 appearances. He's seeing third-line minutes for now, and if he can sustain a decent level of offense, he should be able to stay in that role without too much risk of being scratched.