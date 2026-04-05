Cody Glass News: Pots goal in win
Glass scored a goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.
Glass has tallied twice over the last three games, matching his goal total from all of March. The 27-year-old center is up to 17 goals, 24 points, 99 shots on net, 40 hits, 37 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 65 appearances. This is his second-highest scoring season, behind only his 35-point campaign with Nashville in 2022-23.
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