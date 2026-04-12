Cody Glass News: Scores in Saturday's win
Glass scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
Glass has four goals over six outings in April. The 27-year-old center has had a good year from the third line, racking up 19 goals, 26 points, 103 shots on net, 42 hits, 39 blocked shots and 39 PIM over 68 appearances. Glass has just two games left to push for the first 20-goal campaign of his career.
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