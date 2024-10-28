Cody Glass News: Set to return Tuesday

Glass (illness) is slated to return to action for Tuesday's game against the Wild, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Glass left Friday's game against Edmonton due to his illness and was unavailable for Saturday's matchup against Vancouver. However, he operated as the fourth-line center during Monday's practice session, signaling that he should be available moving forward. Over nine appearances this season, the 25-year-old has logged three assists, six hits and four blocked shots while averaging 11:40 of ice time.