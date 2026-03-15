Cody Glass headshot

Cody Glass News: Sets new career high in goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Glass tallied a goal and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Glass placed the first tally on the scoreboard Saturday with a goal just under eight minutes into regulation. His twine finder Saturday helped him reach 15 goals on the season, which is his new career high. Overall, the 26-year-old center now has 22 points, 88 shots on net, 35 hits and 31 blocked shots through 54 games this season. Glass has been highly efficient in March with two goals on just six shots on net. He also has an assist, three hits and four blocked shots over his last six games. His emergence as a low-end category coverage player gives him decent streaming value in deep fantasy leagues for the time being.

Cody Glass
New Jersey Devils
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