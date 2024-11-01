Cody Glass News: Sets up game-winner

Glass logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

This was Glass's first point in two games since he returned from an illness. The 25-year-old has done a fair job of holding down a bottom-six spot in the Penguins' lineup, though his assist Thursday came on Sidney Crosby's goal at 2:35 of overtime. Glass has four helpers, 16 shots on net, eight hits, five blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 11 appearances while averaging 12:20 of ice time.