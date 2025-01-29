Cody Glass News: Sets up game-winner

Glass produced an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Glass has four points over his last seven outings. He left a pass for Sidney Crosby, who dangled around Connor Ingram for the game-winning goal in overtime. Glass is up to 13 points in 40 contests, matching his scoring output from 41 appearances with Nashville last season. He's added 54 shots on net, 34 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating in 2024-25. He could see more ice time while competing with Kevin Hayes for middle-six minutes during Evgeni Malkin's (lower body) absence.