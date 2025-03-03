Cody Glass News: Tallies in high-scoring defeat

Glass scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Glass snapped a 13-game goal drought Sunday -- he scored for the first time since Jan. 20 versus the Kings. The 25-year-old had two assists over that 13-game span while seeing mostly middle-six minutes, though he was on the fourth line officially in Sunday's contest. For the season, he has 15 points, 76 shots on net, 42 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 50 appearances. He's a depth forward who doesn't stand out in any area, so he's not a strong option in fantasy.