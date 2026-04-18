Colby Barlow headshot

Colby Barlow News: Scores twice in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Barlow scored two goals in AHL Manitoba's 6-1 win over Iowa on Saturday.

Barlow has mostly struggled this season, but he has five goals over his last eight outings. For the season, he's at eight goals, 16 points, 88 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 65 appearances. That level of production won't make it easy for Barlow to get to the NHL anytime soon -- he'll likely need more development time in 2026-27.

Colby Barlow
Winnipeg Jets
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