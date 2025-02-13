Colby Barlow News: Scoring pace down

Barlow has 28 goals and 20 assists over 48 appearances with OHL Oshawa this season.

After three years with the Owen Sound Attack, Barlow was traded to the Generals this season. His offense has actually been in decline for a couple of years -- he had 79 points in 59 regular-season contests in 2022-23, and was down to 48 points in 50 outings in 2023-24. Despite Barlow's downtick in offense, he's on a strong team that should have him playing deep into the spring before potentially getting a brief look with either the Jets or AHL Manitoba. He'll be eligible to play with Manitoba for all of 2025-26, and given his drop in offense, some time with the minor-league club should serve his development well.