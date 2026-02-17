Cole Beaudoin News: Adds five more points for Colts

Beaudoin scored a goal and added four assists in OHL Barrie's 8-5 win over Ottawa on Monday.

Beaudoin is on fire lately with five goals and eight assists over his last three games. That has helped him surge to 74 points (25 goals, 49 assists) in 41 appearances this season. Beaudoin ranks third in the OHL in points and has the fewest games played of any of the league's top-10 scorers.