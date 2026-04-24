Cole Beaudoin headshot

Cole Beaudoin News: Adds three points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Beaudoin scored twice and added an assist in OHL Barrie's 5-3 win over Brantford in Game 2 on Friday.

Beaudoin helped the Colts even the OHL's Eastern Conference Finals at 1-1. This was Beaudoin's ninth multi-point effort in 12 playoff contests so far. He has a total of 10 goals and 17 helpers this postseason, more than doubling his 13-point effort from 16 playoff games a year ago.

Cole Beaudoin
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Beaudoin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Beaudoin See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
60 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
205 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Season Ending Edition
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Season Ending Edition
Author Image
Jon Litterine
359 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024