Cole Beaudoin News: Adds three points Friday
Beaudoin scored twice and added an assist in OHL Barrie's 5-3 win over Brantford in Game 2 on Friday.
Beaudoin helped the Colts even the OHL's Eastern Conference Finals at 1-1. This was Beaudoin's ninth multi-point effort in 12 playoff contests so far. He has a total of 10 goals and 17 helpers this postseason, more than doubling his 13-point effort from 16 playoff games a year ago.
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