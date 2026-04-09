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Cole Beaudoin News: Contributes trio of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Beaudoin notched three assists in OHL Barrie's 4-2 win over Ottawa in Game 1 on Thursday.

Beaudoin has already set a career high with 14 points this postseason, surpassing the 13 he had in 16 games a year ago. He's done his damage in six outings this postseason, while adding 22 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. The Mammoth prospect is looking strong as his gains on offense in the regular season (33 goals, 89 points over 54 contests) have carried over to the playoffs.

Cole Beaudoin
Utah Mammoth
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