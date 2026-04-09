Cole Beaudoin News: Contributes trio of assists
Beaudoin notched three assists in OHL Barrie's 4-2 win over Ottawa in Game 1 on Thursday.
Beaudoin has already set a career high with 14 points this postseason, surpassing the 13 he had in 16 games a year ago. He's done his damage in six outings this postseason, while adding 22 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. The Mammoth prospect is looking strong as his gains on offense in the regular season (33 goals, 89 points over 54 contests) have carried over to the playoffs.
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