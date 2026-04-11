Cole Beaudoin News: Earns three more points
Beaudoin scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Barrie's 5-3 win over Ottawa in Game 2 on Saturday.
Beaudoin has a goal and five helpers over two contests in the second round, helping Barrie hold firm at home for a 2-0 series lead. The 19-year-old is up to five goals and 12 assists over seven playoff outings in total, with six of his efforts going for multiple points. Beaudoin's already had his most productive postseason in his four years of junior hockey, and he's showing no signs of slowing down.
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