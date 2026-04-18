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Cole Beaudoin News: Leads Colts in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Beaudoin scored twice and added an assist in OHL Barrie's 4-1 win over Ottawa in Game 5 on Saturday.

Beaudoin has gotten on the scoresheet in all 10 of Barrie's playoff games, and he's earned multiple points in eight of them. He's at a total of seven goals, 23 points, 34 shots on net and a plus-11 rating this postseason. Barrie is into the Eastern Conference Finals, where they'll face a stacked Brantford club that was No. 1 in the OHL during the regular season.

Cole Beaudoin
Utah Mammoth
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