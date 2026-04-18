Cole Beaudoin News: Leads Colts in win
Beaudoin scored twice and added an assist in OHL Barrie's 4-1 win over Ottawa in Game 5 on Saturday.
Beaudoin has gotten on the scoresheet in all 10 of Barrie's playoff games, and he's earned multiple points in eight of them. He's at a total of seven goals, 23 points, 34 shots on net and a plus-11 rating this postseason. Barrie is into the Eastern Conference Finals, where they'll face a stacked Brantford club that was No. 1 in the OHL during the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Beaudoin See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15054 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1199 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Season Ending Edition353 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Beaudoin See More