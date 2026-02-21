Cole Beaudoin headshot

Cole Beaudoin News: Posts three points in OHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Beaudoin scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Barrie's 7-4 win over Brantford on Saturday.

Beaudoin has logged three or more points in four of the Colts' last six games. For the season, the Mammoth prospect has 26 goals and 77 points through 55 appearances. He's taken his offense to a new level while captaining Barrie this season, and he has his team tied for the top of the OHL after this win in a battle of the league's best.

Cole Beaudoin
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Beaudoin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Beaudoin See More
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
143 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Season Ending Edition
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Season Ending Edition
Author Image
Jon Litterine
297 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
358 days ago
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024