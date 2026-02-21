Cole Beaudoin News: Posts three points in OHL win
Beaudoin scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Barrie's 7-4 win over Brantford on Saturday.
Beaudoin has logged three or more points in four of the Colts' last six games. For the season, the Mammoth prospect has 26 goals and 77 points through 55 appearances. He's taken his offense to a new level while captaining Barrie this season, and he has his team tied for the top of the OHL after this win in a battle of the league's best.
