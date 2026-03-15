Cole Beaudoin News: Three-point game Sunday
Beaudoin scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Barrie's 6-5 overtime win over Oshawa on Sunday.
Beaudoin had gone six games without a multi-point effort prior to Sunday. For the season, Beaudoin has really elevated his offense, racking up 32 goals and 86 points over 52 outings in his fourth junior campaign. The Mammoth prospect is a leader for Barrie, a team positioned to make an effort at a deep OHL playoff run.
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