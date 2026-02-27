Cole Beaudoin News: Two goals in Barrie win

Beaudoin scored twice in OHL Barrie's 2-1 overtime win over Sarnia on Friday.

Beaudoin has earned eight goals and 10 assists over his last seven contests. The Mammoth prospect is up to 28 goals and 79 points through 45 outings this season. He's now tied for second in the OHL in points, though he has fewer games played than all but one of the other top-10 earners in the league.