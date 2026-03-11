Cole Caufield Injury: Not suiting up Wednesday
Caufield (illness) won't be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Senators, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Caufield was under the weather in the third period of Tuesday's contest versus the Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old will end up missing at least one game. The Canadiens have two days off before hosting the Sharks on Saturday, so it's possible Caufield will be good to go for that contest. Alexandre Texier will replace him in the lineup Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Caufield See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 38 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week10 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2811 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Caufield See More