Cole Caufield headshot

Cole Caufield Injury: Plays through illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Caufield was limited by an illness during the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, but he will travel to Ottawa for Wednesday's contest, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Caufield didn't get on the scoresheet Tuesday, and the illness explains his struggles. The 25-year-old's status will be up in the air until closer to game time Wednesday. If he can't play, Alexander Texier would likely draw into the lineup.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Caufield See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Caufield See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Corey Abbott
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago