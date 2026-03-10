Cole Caufield Injury: Plays through illness
Caufield was limited by an illness during the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, but he will travel to Ottawa for Wednesday's contest, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Caufield didn't get on the scoresheet Tuesday, and the illness explains his struggles. The 25-year-old's status will be up in the air until closer to game time Wednesday. If he can't play, Alexander Texier would likely draw into the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Caufield See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 37 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week9 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2810 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice15 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Caufield See More