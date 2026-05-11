Cole Caufield News: Big Game 3 on power play
Caufield produced a goal and an assist Sunday, both on the power play, during the Canadiens' 6-2 win over the Sabres in Game 3 of their second-round series.
The 25-year-old winger snapped a five-game point drought with a strong effort, as Caufield gave Montreal the lead for good with his tally early in the second period before helping to set up Juraj Slafkovsky later in the frame. Caufield has two goals and six points in 10 games during the Habs' postseason run, with all of his scoring coming on the power play, heading into Game 4 on Tuesday.
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