Cole Caufield headshot

Cole Caufield News: Big role in rally Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Caufield scored twice on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

While the Canadiens couldn't get the win, Caufield was a big part of the reason why they were able to get one standings point. His pair of goals came in the third period to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead as part of a three-goal rally in 4:23 of game time. With five goals and a helper over his last four contests, Caufield has picked up right where he left off at the Olympic break. The 25-year-old winger has matched his career high of 37 goals, set last year, and he's at 63 points (21 on the power play), 187 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-22 rating through 61 appearances in 2025-26.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
