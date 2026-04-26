Cole Caufield News: Breaks through with power-play goal

Caufield scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

The tally was Caufield's first of the postseason. He's added three assists, six shots on net, eight hits and a minus-5 rating over four playoff contests this year, as all of his offense has come with the man advantage. The winger is in his third playoff run, having earned 16 points across 25 outings in his previous two experiences in the postseason.