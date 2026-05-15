Cole Caufield News: Buries goal in win
Caufield scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5.
Caufield's tally was his first point at even strength in this postseason. He scored at 6:31 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1, and that goal set off an exchange of two tallies for each team over a span of 3:44. The winger has scored in three straight games and is up to four goals, eight points, 27 shots on net and 20 hits through 12 playoff contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Caufield See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 13-142 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 123 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-124 days ago
-
General NHL Article
2026 NHL Mock Draft Simulator8 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 69 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Caufield See More