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Cole Caufield News: Buries goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Caufield scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5.

Caufield's tally was his first point at even strength in this postseason. He scored at 6:31 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1, and that goal set off an exchange of two tallies for each team over a span of 3:44. The winger has scored in three straight games and is up to four goals, eight points, 27 shots on net and 20 hits through 12 playoff contests.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
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