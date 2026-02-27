Cole Caufield News: Buries power-play goal

Caufield scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Caufield went into the Olympic break with no points in two games in February after a 13-goal, five-assist effort over 16 outings in January. The 25-year-old winger doesn't look to be slowing down as the Canadiens jockey for position in the playoff race. He's now at 33 goals, 58 points, 175 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-20 rating through 58 appearances this season, putting him on pace to crack the 80-point mark for the first time in his career.