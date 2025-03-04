Cole Caufield News: First-time 30-goal scorer

Caufield scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Caufield reached the 30-goal mark with the opening tally in this contest. He surged to the milestone mark -- the American winger has four goals and two assists over his last five games. For the season, the 24-year-old is up to 55 points, 179 shots on net, 47 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. His goal-scoring is fueling a career year, and he's still got time to take a run at the 40-goal mark.