Cole Caufield News: Goal, assist in Game 1 win
Caufield scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Seth Jarvis scored 33 seconds in for Carolina, but Caufield answered at the one-minute mark to tie the game. The Canadiens controlled the scoring from there, and Caufield added a helper on Juraj Slafkovsky's first tally in the third period. Caufield is up to five goals, six assists, 35 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-5 rating over 15 playoff outings while filling his usual roles on the top line and first power-play unit.
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