Cole Caufield News: Helps out in win

Caufield recorded an assist, one shot on net, one blocked shot and one hit in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Caufield did the heavy lifting to set up Montreal's second goal. His hip check dislodged a puck in the Edmonton end and led to a quick, in-tight passing sequence that resulted in a Kaiden Guhle tally. Since moving to the second line four games ago, Caufield has two goals and three assists, pushing his point total to 16 through 19 outings.