Cole Caufield News: Helps out in win
Caufield recorded an assist, one shot on net, one blocked shot and one hit in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
Caufield did the heavy lifting to set up Montreal's second goal. His hip check dislodged a puck in the Edmonton end and led to a quick, in-tight passing sequence that resulted in a Kaiden Guhle tally. Since moving to the second line four games ago, Caufield has two goals and three assists, pushing his point total to 16 through 19 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now