Cole Caufield News: Helps twice in loss

Caufield had two assists, four shots on net, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Caufield has seven assists over his last five outings, giving him 13 assists along with 17 goals. He remains the team leader in tallies but has gone a season-long seven games (17 shots) without a goal. The normally productive first line has slumped of late with just three goals over the last nine games.