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Cole Caufield News: Lights lamp Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Caufield scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Caufield scored his 51st goal of the season at the 3:58 mark of the third period, but that wasn't enough to spark a late Montreal comeback. Caufield is having an elite season after becoming the first American player to reach the 50-goal plateau in franchise history, and he'll look to boost his scoring numbers even further in the final two games of the regular season. Caufield is just two points shy of reaching 90 points for the first time in his career, as he has 51 goals and 37 assists in 79 contests.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
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