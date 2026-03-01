Cole Caufield headshot

Cole Caufield News: Lights lamp twice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 10:07am

Caufield scored two goals in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Caufield scored the Canadiens' first two goals of the game. He buried a snap shot just 30 seconds into the contest to break the deadlock and later made it a 2-1 lead with a backhander at the 14:19 mark of the first frame. Caufield has scored three goals in Montreal's two goals since the break and is up to 60 points in 59 contests this season. He should continue to see plenty of scoring chances as long as he continues to skate next to Nick Suzuki in the first line.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
